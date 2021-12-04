29-year-old Long Beach massage therapist arrested on suspicion of sexual battery, sex crimes against a minor

Jerod Curtis is seen in a photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on Dec. 4, 2021.

A Long Beach massage therapist was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and detectives believe there may be more victims that have yet to come forward, police said.

Jerod Curtis, 29, of Carson, was arrested Friday on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual battery and sexual crimes against a minor, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

A female juvenile contacted police on Nov. 30 and said she was “inappropriately touched” by Curtis, who was working as a massage therapist in the 5800 block of Naples Avenue, police said.

Curtis, who is also a local youth volleyball coach, was also identified as the suspect in two sexual batteries involving adult women that happened between July and November, police said.

Curtis is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $225,000 bail.



Anyone with information about Curtis, or who may be a victim, is encouraged to contact Child Abuse Detectives Hector Gomez or Jose Castro at 562-570-7321.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).