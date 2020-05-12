29-year-old dad watched his wife deliver their baby via video chat while he was being treated for COVID-19 in same Baldwin Park hospital

Roxanne McCabe was 38 weeks pregnant when her husband, Milo McCabe, tested positive for COVID-19.

“Ever have your stomach come up to your throat? That’s the feeling,” Milo said.

His condition rapidly declined and he was hospitalized at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center.

“I didn’t know if he would come home and I was going to be by myself with a newborn,” Roxanne said. “It was very traumatic for both of us.”

Milo, an electrician, says he felt like he was drowning in his own body.

Dr. Kim Man, a pulmonary and critical care specialist, was treating Milo and says he considered intubating him.

“Knowing how young he is, first child on the way, we were all very very anxious about him,” Man said.

Fortunately, Milo’s condition began to improve with treatment. But it didn’t happen soon enough.

Roxanne went into labor and he wasn’t able to be there in-person since he might still be contagious. Roxanne’s mother was able to be by her side instead.

“I was sad I couldn’t be there in person,” Milo said, although he was in the same hospital. But he got the next best thing — a Zoom call.

Milo was able to watch the healthy birth of his daughter, Emberly, via video chat on April 20.

“We’re grateful for the technology we have now. At least he could see it,” Roxanne said.

Days later, Milo was released from the hospital and met his baby girl.

“The real thing is always much different,” he said. “I couldn’t seem to not look at her. Even when she was across the room.”

Milo turned 29 while in the hospital.

“We didn’t think it would get us this bad,” Roxanne said. “We’re young, we’re healthy people.”

The family of three is back home together and they say they’re feeling grateful to have overcome the unexpected hurdle.