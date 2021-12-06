2nd arrest made in 2019 shooting of 7-year-old girl, her pregnant mom in Port Hueneme

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced they have arrested another suspect in connection with a 2019 shooting that left a 7-year-old girl in a coma and injured her mother in Port Hueneme.

Jaylin Edwards was taken into custody on Dec. 1 by detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, according to authorities.

His arrest comes nearly two years after a then-18-year-old Oxnard man was arrested in connection with the double shooting.

The child and her mother, along with three other juveniles, were inside a residence in the 100 block of East Pearl Drive on July 2, 2019, when someone opened fire into their home, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Seven-year-old Kaylanaa Davis was shot in the head and suffered life-threatening injuries that left her in a coma, authorities said. She is continuing her recovery.

The gunfire also hit the child’s mother, Maryam Davis, and she was hospitalized for her wounds.

On Nov. 1, Jaylin Edwards was charged by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for his arrest. That resulted in a manhunt that ended with the arrest of Edwards in the Inland Empire.

He was booked into a San Bernardino jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a firearm, according to police. His bail was set $1 million and he’s awaiting extradition to Ventura County.

A booking photo was not immediately released.

“After a lengthy investigation, all the suspects believed to be involved with the shooting on 07/02/2019 have been arrested and charged,” the news release stated.

