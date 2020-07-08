2nd construction worker dies at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

A second construction worker has died at the SoFi Stadium site in Inglewood.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Another construction worker has died at SoFi Stadium, according to the joint venture overseeing the $5-billion project in Inglewood.

The worker, who wasn’t identified, died at the job site Tuesday after exhibiting “signs of a health issue.”

“His co-workers promptly summoned help and an onsite EMT and local paramedics responded,” Turner-AECOM Hunt said in a statement in response to questions from The Times. “Unfortunately, it is with great sadness we confirm that he passed away of what appears to be a personal health related cause.”

Workers are being provided counseling “at this very sad and difficult time,” according to the statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.