2nd COVID-19 case confirmed in L.A. County

Dr. Brian Lee is the emergency department medical director at St. Joseph Medical Center in Orange County. California hospitals are stocking up on supplies and holding refresher courses in infection control as the coronavirus spreads.(Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles recorded a new coronavirus case on Tuesday, with Kaiser Permanente announcing it was treating a patient.

“Kaiser Permanente is overseeing the care of a coronavirus patient who is home in self-isolation and being treated on an outpatient basis. We are in touch with and monitoring the patient,” Kaiser said in a statement.

No other details were available.

Hours earlier, Orange County officials announced two presumptive coronavirus cases, both of whom had recently been in countries where the virus has spread.

PRESS RELEASE: Our Public Health Laboratory today confirmed two presumptive positive cases of #COVID19, a man in his 60s and a female in her 30s with recent travel to countries with widespread transmission. Read more: https://t.co/TOdnHDcqNu pic.twitter.com/2NLLGutPyR — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) March 4, 2020