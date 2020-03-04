2nd COVID-19 case confirmed in L.A. County

Los Angeles recorded a new coronavirus case on Tuesday, with Kaiser Permanente announcing it was treating a patient.
“Kaiser Permanente is overseeing the care of a coronavirus patient who is home in self-isolation and being treated on an outpatient basis. We are in touch with and monitoring the patient,” Kaiser said in a statement.
No other details were available.
Hours earlier, Orange County officials announced two presumptive coronavirus cases, both of whom had recently been in countries where the virus has spread.
