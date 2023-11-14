A flare-up was ignited for the second time at a historic hangar in Tustin on Tuesday night, as residents are still reeling from the toxic effects of the blaze.

Tuesday night’s fire was reported around 7 p.m. as crews from the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.

Images from the hangar show large pieces of debris continuing to fall from the structure as large plumes of smoke billowed into the air.

Since the fire first ignited on Nov. 7., health officials have confirmed the presence of asbestos, lead, arsenic and nickel amid the debris found near the WWII-era hangar. The discovery prompted the declaration of a local state of emergency.

A second flare-up reignites at a historic WWII-era hangar in Tustin on Nov. 14, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

What residents should be looking out for when it comes to debris as a flare-up reignites at a historic WWII-era hangar in Tustin on Nov. 14, 2023. (City of Tustin)

A second flare-up reignites at a historic WWII-era hangar in Tustin on Nov. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Despite the latest air quality report released Tuesday saying, “Air monitoring in and near the Tustin hangar shows no breathable asbestos in the air,” an official with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told KTLA asbestos will be present as long as these hot spots continue burning and will be present in any found debris.

Residents living nearby are concerned about the effects the contaminated air and dangerous debris could have on their health.

“We have children. They can’t go outside,” said Jennifer Dienhart, a local resident. “We can’t go outside. I have debris in my front yard, huge pieces of the hangar which matches the description of what kind of material has already tested positive for asbestos and it’s just sitting there. Days later, no one’s come to pick it up. We try to call to get on a list for it to be picked up, but nothing’s happened.”

The latest fire activity follows a flare-up on Saturday as smoldering hot spots continue to linger.

The fire left behind toxic air, prompting the closure of all schools in the Tustin Unified School District since last Thursday out of precaution.

On Tuesday, district officials confirmed some schools have been cleared to resume classes on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Orange County firefighters battle a fire affecting the north hangar at the Tustin Air Base in Tustin, Calif. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Firefighters work to control a blaze at the north blimp hangar at the former Marine Corps Air Station Tustin in Tustin, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Campuses cleared for students to return include:

Arroyo Elementary School

Benson Elementary School

Guin Foss Elementary School

Ladera Elementary School

Loma Vista Elementary School

Myford Elementary School

Orchard Hills K-5 School

Peters Canyon Elementary School

Red Hill Elementary School

Tustin Memorial Academy

Columbus Tustin Middle School

Foothill High School

Hewes Middle School

Orchard Hills 6-8 School

Pioneer Middle School

Campuses not cleared for reopening will continue virtual lessons on Wednesday until further notice.

On Sunday, nearly 100 hazmat removal personnel began removing debris on Valencia Avenue as streets surrounding the former Marine Corps. Air Station hangar remain closed.

Air quality units have been placed in several areas within a one-and-a-half mile circumference around the hangar where “further testing will be conducted by the U.S. EPA at these locations and more,” city officials said.

Health officials continue to urge residents in the area to:

Limit outdoor exposure and activities

Avoid touching ash if spotted

Run the air conditioner or air purifier. Do not use swamp coolers or whole-house fans that bring in outside air

Wear a properly fitted N95 or P100 facemask

Minimize sources of indoor air pollution including anything that burns such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves, candles or incense