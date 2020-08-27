2nd L.A. Metro bus driver dies of COVID-19 complications

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver has died of complications from COVID-19, Los Angeles County officials said Wednesday.

The operator, whose name has not been released, worked out of Division 2, a bus yard at 15th and San Pedro streets in downtown Los Angeles. He had been with the agency for 22 years, Metro spokesman Dave Sotero said.

The operator is the second Metro employee to die of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A driver based at the bus yard next to Union Station died in June, and a security guard working as a Metro contractor died in April.

The driver’s most recent route was Line 611, through Cudahy and Huntington Park, said coworkers who were not authorized to speak publicly. They said he was a soft-spoken man known for playing chess in the break room on a green-and-white checkered board

