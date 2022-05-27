A second man believed to have been involved in a police shootout in East Los Angeles earlier this week has been taken into custody, officials said Friday.

The incident unfolded about 9 a.m. Tuesday at Ford Boulevard and 3rd Street when a California Highway Patrol officer in a marked patrol car spotted two men walking through a crosswalk at the intersection.

One of the men allegedly opened fire on the officer, striking the patrol car repeatedly, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in an update.

The officer sped away and requested assistance, indicating he was being shot at.

Deputies who were working nearby and CHP officers responded to the incident and several law enforcement officers apparently shot at the suspects, officials said.

One man was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital where he remains.

A semiautomatic handgun was found at the scene, which is near a Gold Line Metro station.

No officers were deputies were injured during the incident.

A second man was able to get away and was not located that day.

Two days later, a man believed to have fled the shooting was taken into custody in Montebello, officials said.

He has not been identified and no further details about the shooting or the arrests have been released.