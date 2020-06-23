2nd man dies in shooting outside CVS Pharmacy in Venice; suspects sought

A second victim shot outside a CVS Pharmacy in Venice Monday night has died from his injuries, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 9:15 p.m. at the store located at 119 Lincoln Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators initially said the shooting took place inside the store but now believe the two victims were approached outside and shot after some sort of altercation.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The second victim, I believe crawled inside seeking shelter,” said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Morrison said early Tuesday morning. That victim was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive either, Morrison said.

The unidentified victims were described only as Hispanic men between 25 and 30 years old.

Investigators have not determined what the dispute was about, or if the victims knew their attackers.

No other injuries were reported.

Police indicated Monday night that they were searching for two suspects involved in the deadly shooting.

One of the suspects was described by officials as a Black man around 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds who was wearing a blue sweatshirt.

No description of the second suspect was available.

Investigators are searching for surveillance video and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 213-382-9470.

