2nd of 3 storms arrives, bringing much needed rain, snow to Southland

The second of three storms that are bringing long-awaited showers to Southern California arrived overnight and is likely to continue to dump scattered rain over the region Thursday.

The storm will bring around a quarter of an inch of rain to most areas, with higher amounts near the foothills.

Snowfall is likely to be seen mainly above 5,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain left its mark on the Southland’s freeways Thursday morning, possibly playing a role in several SigAlerts.

Multiple big rigs crashed on the 5 Freeway near the 14 Freeway in one of the incidents that occurred in the Sylmar area.

Despite traffic troubles, the rain is a welcome sight after downtown L.A. experienced its first rainless November in almost three decades this year.

The rain will taper off later in the day but cold temperatures associated with the storm will continue through the weekend, according to the Weather Service.

The first in this series of storms brought only light showers to the Southland on Tuesday. The third, and most powerful system, is expected to bring heavy rain and snow early next week.

Forecasters are calling for 1 to 3 inches of rain in the coastal and valley areas. Higher amounts could fall along the mountains and foothills.

Drier weather returns to the region later next week.

