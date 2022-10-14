A 25-year-old Pasadena man is the second person to be arrested in a shooting near a youth football game in Ontario earlier this month.

Everett Johnson was arrested Friday in Covina, two days after the arrest of 37-year-old Lawrence Langston, also of Pasadena, police said in a press release.

The Oct. 1 shooting at Colony High School occurred in the parking lot near a youth football game unaffiliated with the school.

Johnson and Langston shot another man multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim’s condition has not been released.

Both face a charge of attempted murder, and each man is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 909-986-6711 or Officer Jordan Bell at 909-408-1019.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 78-CRIME or visit the WeTip website.