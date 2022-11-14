SBCS dive teams search for four unaccounted people washed away in an Ontario wash amid heavy rains. (KTLA)

A second person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Monday nearly a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials announced.

The incident occurred Nov. 8, as a powerful rainstorm plummeted Southern California, filling the wash.

Anthony Lopez, 63, was among those swept away and found dead that same day.

Five others were rescued and authorities were searching for four more victims.

“Our search efforts for the missing victims have continued from the air and ground since last week. Through those efforts we have located a deceased victim today. The coroner’s officer is working to identify the victim and will be making the appropriate notifications,” the Ontario Fire Department said in an update Monday.

The second recovered victim has not been identified, and no further details have been released.

Cassandra Gonzalez, one of the survivors, told KTLA last week that Lopez tried to save her.

She said she was eventually swept into a tunnel before being pulled to safety by rescuers. She fears her best friend is among the people still missing.