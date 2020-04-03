2nd Riverside County sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19

Deputy David Werksman is seen in an undated photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Another Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy has died of complications from COVID-19, authorities said Friday.

Deputy David Werksman, a 22-year veteran of the department, is the second deputy at the agency to die of the respiratory illness after 54-year-old Deputy Terrell Young died Thursday, the Riverside Sheriffs’ Association announced.

“It is hard to imagine that just 24 hours ago, our Department was in pain due to the COVID-19 death of Deputy Terrell Young. Our members are heartbroken and hurting,” the association’s president Bill Young said in a statement.

Werksman worked at the Robert Presley Detention Center, the sheriff’s Jurupa Valley and Lake Elsinore stations, and was most recently assigned to Sheriff’s Administration.

The deputy also worked on the Hazardous Device Team and was an FBI certified public safety bomb technician, a Hazmat specialist and a nuclear and radiological first responder, authorities said.

He is survived by his wife and three children, according to the association’s statement.

“His death is a grim reminder of the risks that our members face every day, serving the public in the face of this pandemic,” the Sheriffs’ Association said.

The department had 25 employees who tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a news conference. Most of them were deputies.

The Sheriff’s Department had said Thursday that a deputy with COVID-19 was hospitalized in critical condition. It’s unclear if that was Werksman.

Most of the infected employees worked at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center, where Young worked, Bianco said.

The sheriff told the Los Angeles Times that Young likely contracted COVID-19 from an inmate he had escorted to the Riverside University Health System in March.

Eleven inmates have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the county’s jail system, the sheriff said.

There were 493 coronavirus infections and 14 deaths reported in Riverside County as of Thursday, according to the Riverside University Health System. Fifty patients had recovered.

“Their tragic deaths are a stark reminder of why we need the public to stay at home and to take this deadly virus seriously,” the association said of Young and Werksman.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

We are saddened to announce the death of Deputy David Werksman, most recently assigned to Sheriff’s Admin. Deputy Werksman passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/cDshazQpeQ — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 3, 2020