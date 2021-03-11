2nd storm bringing more rain, snow to Southland; evacuation orders remain for Bond Fire burn area

A second winter storm will bring another round of rain and snow to Southern California Thursday, prompting officials to keep mandatory evacuation orders in place for some Orange County burn areas.

Wednesday’s storm brought cold temperatures and heavy downpours across the region.

At one point, debris began to flow toward homes in the Silverado Canyon area.

Nine vehicles and seven homes were damaged in the mudslide, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials.

The mud/debris flow this morning caused damage to nine vehicles on Anderson Way & Silverado Canyon. 6-7 homes had mud flow through them. OC Public Works will send building inspectors out to determine the extent of damage once it’s safe to do so. >>> pic.twitter.com/5gMn8ljWT6 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 11, 2021

Some residents reported up to 4 feet of mud inside their homes.

Cleanup crews worked overnight but the likelihood of more rain has officials concerned about another possible slide.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for the Bond Fire burn areas, including Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Santiago Canyon Road.

A flash flood watch remains in place for the region through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Related Content Silverado Canyon mudslides trigger evacuations in Orange County as winter storm brings rain, snow to SoCal

A second storm system is forecast to move over Southern California Thursday, bringing widespread rain, a chance of thunderstorms and cold temperatures.

Snow levels are expected to drop to as low as 2,500 feet, according to the Weather Service.

Video showed snow falling on the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass early Thursday morning.

Snow plows were keeping the roadway open as California Highway Patrol vehicles escorted drivers through the area.

A winter storm warning is in place through 10 p.m. for higher elevations in the San Bernardino County Mountains.

Another 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected to fall above the 5,000 foot mark.

Chains are required for travel on mountain roads.

Drivers are also encouraged to check their wiper blades and tire pressure, and keep a blanket, snacks, water and a phone charger in their car while traveling in winter conditions.

A chance of rain continues into Friday afternoon. Sunny skies are expected to return by Saturday.