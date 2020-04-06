2nd Sylmar juvenile hall employee gets coronavirus; dozens of youths under quarantine

A second L.A. County Probation Department employee who works inside a Sylmar juvenile hall has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of children quarantined in the facility to several dozen, officials said.

In a news release on Monday, the department said 22 youths who live in the unit where the employee worked had been separated from the rest of the facility’s population.

None of the youths at the facility are symptomatic, and their parents and guardians have been notified of the exposure, the department said. The employee, now under quarantine at home, last worked at the facility on Sunday.

“Probation is doing its best to provide the personal protective equipment necessary to keep all staff and youth healthy,” the department said in the release. “Juvenile Court Health Services are closely monitoring the health of the youths that may have been exposed to the staff members testing positive [by] performing health checks twice a day.”

