2nd victim accuses music teacher of performing lewd acts while she was a juvenile: Long Beach police

Bryan Scott is seen in a booking photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on June 3, 2021.

A second person reported to authorities that a Long Beach music teacher performed lewd acts against her when was a juvenile, police said Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Long Beach police asked for possible additional victims to come forward after 55-year-old Bryan Scott of Lynwood, who provides in-home music lessons, was arrested for allegedly performing lewd acts on a minor.

Through the ongoing investigation, detectives became aware of the second victim in the case.

Related Content Long Beach Police seek additional victims after arresting music teacher accused of lewd acts against minor

The victim reported that the suspect performed lewd acts against her while she was a juvenile, between 2015 and 2019.

The first person who reported Scott, on May 12, was a girl who said she was inappropriately touched by him earlier that day. Police did not provide information on whether the man was her music teacher.

The following day, Scott was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts against a minor.

Scott was booked into Men’s Central Jail on $125,000 bail on May 13, but was released on bail on June 27, booking records show.

Detectives are still seeking possible additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach Police Special Victims detectives Nikki Alexander and Hector Gomez at 562-570-7321. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.