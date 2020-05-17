3.1 earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest

A map from the Los Angeles Times shows where a magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit at 6:49 a.m. on May 17, 2020 near Ridgecrest.

A magnitude-3.1 earthquake was reported at 6:49 a.m. Sunday 13 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 41 miles from California City, Calif., 64 miles from Tehachapi, Calif., 68 miles from Bakersfield and 71 miles from Rosamond, Calif.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

