3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near La Quinta

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck near La Quinta on Aug. 14, 2020. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported at 2:05 a.m. Friday 26 miles from La Quinta, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 26 miles from Coachella, 30 miles from Indio, 32 miles from Brawley and 35 miles from Palm Desert.

In the past 10 days, there have been 13 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

