3.2 magnitude quake strikes near Barstow

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Barstow on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported at 2:19 a.m. Thursday, 32 miles from Barstow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 44 miles from Twentynine Palms, 46 miles from Big Bear City, 46 miles from Yucca Valley and 49 miles from Apple Valley.

In the past 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

