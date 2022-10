A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck in Riverside County early Wednesday.

The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a result of the quake.

An aftershock registering 2.8 hit the same area about one minute later, according to the USGS.