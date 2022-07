An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck the Lytle Creek area on July 14, 2022. (USGS)

Two earthquakes struck the Lytle Creek area Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 and was reported at 12:30 p.m.

It struck about 6 miles northeast of San Antonio Heights and 8 miles north of Rancho Cucamonga.

Then, about an hour later at 1:25 p.m., a 2.9 quake struck about 9 miles northeast of San Antonio Heights and 13 miles north of Rancho Cucamonga, according to USGS.

Both had a depth of 13 km, the agency reported.