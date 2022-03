An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck in the Inland Empire Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 3:33 a.m. about 4 miles south-southeast of Rancho Cucamonga and 5 miles east of Ontario.

The epicenter was located near an industrial development just east of Ontario International Airport.

The preliminary depth of the quake was 4.3 miles, USGS said.

