A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Riverside County Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor struck at 4:55 a.m. about 5 miles north-northeast of Banning and about 12 miles east-southeast of Yucaipa. It appeared to be centered in the Morongo Reservation, according to USGS mapping.

The depth of the quake was estimated at just over 10 miles.

The quake was felt in the Yucaipa, Hemet and Cathedral City areas the USGS stated. Weak shaking was also likely felt near the Salton Sea.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.