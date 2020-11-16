3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Loma Linda

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported 1:28 a.m. Monday in Loma Linda, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Redlands, one mile from San Bernardino and two miles from Colton.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

