A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported about 8 miles from Morongo Valley at 11:19 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2020. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported about 8 miles from Morongo Valley at 11:19 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred 11 miles from Cabazon, 13.5 miles from Banning and 20 miles from Palm Springs.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 3.9 miles.

Earlier Monday, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported in Loma Linda, about 50 miles away.