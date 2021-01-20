3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Willowbrook

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck near the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor hit at 8:31 a.m. about 1 mile west of Willowbrook and 3 miles northeast of Gardena.
The epicenter was just southeast of the 105/110 freeway interchange.
Seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted about the event.
The earthquake was felt from the San Fernando Valley to Huntington Beach.
The depth of the quake was 11.2 miles, USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.