3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Willowbrook

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck near the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 8:31 a.m. about 1 mile west of Willowbrook and 3 miles northeast of Gardena.

The epicenter was just southeast of the 105/110 freeway interchange.

Seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted about the event.

The M3.5 new Willowbrook is near but not on the Newport-Inglewood fault. The focal mechanism (which maps the direction of motion at all the seismic stations) shows us the ground moved up and down. The NI fault moves sideways. https://t.co/4122mPHNJ7 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) January 20, 2021

The earthquake was felt from the San Fernando Valley to Huntington Beach.

The depth of the quake was 11.2 miles, USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.