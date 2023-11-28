Residents of the Big Bear City community in the San Bernardino Mountains were awakened in the middle of the night by a 3.5 magnitude earthquake.

The temblor was reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday night and was located 2.6 miles from Big Bear City. The quake struck at a depth of nearly 5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Big Bear City on Nov. 27, 2023. (USGS)

Light shaking from the earthquake was felt as far as Palmdale to the northwest and Twentynine Palms to the southeast.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Monday night’s temblor follows a 2.1 magnitude quake that hit the Big Bear area last Tuesday.