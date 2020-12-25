3.6 earthquake strikes near Coachella

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported about nine miles from Coachella on Dec. 25, 2020.(USGS)

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Friday at 12:25 p.m. Pacific time nine miles from Coachella, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 14 miles from Indio, Calif., 18 miles from La Quinta, Calif., 21 miles from Palm Desert, Calif., and 23 miles from Twentynine Palms, Calif..

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

