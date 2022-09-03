A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley.

The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event page.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

KTLA received calls from residents in Chino Hills, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and even Valencia who said they felt the quake.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted about the quake a short time after it struck.

“Today’s Mira Loma quake is a very standard SoCal quake. It’s in the Fontana trend – a lineation of quakes running SW from San Bernardino. We think it is a left-lateral fault covered by sediments,” Jones tweeted.

Mira Loma is a part of Jurupa Valley.