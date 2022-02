An earthquake was reported in Ventura County on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (United States Geological Survey)

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was reported in central Ventura County Thursday afternoon.

The earthquake was reported at 4:25 p.m. between the cities of Santa Paula and Ojai, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was located at a depth of about 14 miles, USGS said.

Fifty-five people near the epicenter reported feeling the shake, according to the USGS Felt Report.

A 2.7 magnitude aftershock was reported about ten minutes later.