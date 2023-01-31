The AmPm where the winning ticket was sold is seen on Jan. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

One lucky person in Southern California is about to be $3,987,249 richer.

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Monday, but a winning ticket was purchased in Fontana.

The lucky person drew five matching numbers after purchasing the ticket at an Arco AmPm located at 16120 Slover Ave., according to California Lottery officials.

The winning numbers on Monday were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, with the Powerball of 5

The ticket sold in Fontana was one of 123,142 winning tickets sold across the country.

Southern California is no stranger to big wins. Just last November, the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Altadena.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $653 million and the next drawing is Wednesday.