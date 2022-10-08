Three-alarm fire scorches an office building in San Bernardino on Oct. 8, 2022. (San Bernardino County Fire, @Femacampadvsr01)

A three-alarm fire engulfed and destroyed parts of a San Bernardino office building on Saturday.

Fire crews received reports of thick smoke rising from the top floor of a building in the 200 block of North D Street a little before 3 p.m.

Firefighters entered the three-story building and began an “aggressive interior attack,” searching for victims while working to extinguish the growing blaze, San Bernardino County Fire announced.

Fire officials said 13 fire engines, four trucks, an air/light truck, a medical squad, three chief officers and three fire investigators responded to the scene.

Three-alarm fire partially engulfs office building in San Bernardino on Oct. 8, 2022. (San Bernardino County Fire, @Femacampadvsr01)

Truck crews utilized “trench cuts” to corral the fire to the corner of the building.

The blaze was extinguished after an hour and was contained from spreading beyond the third floor or to nearby buildings.

Photos from the scene show a charred portion of the building completely destroyed, while the rest of the building remained intact.

No injuries were reported. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.