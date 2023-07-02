Crews on the scene of a three-alarm pallet fire outside a commercial structure in Muscoy (SBCFD)

Firefighters in San Bernardino County battled a pallet fire at a commercial structure in Muscoy that also ignited a small brushfire, authorities announced on Sunday.

Crews with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to reports of a large pile of pallets burning outside a commercial building, located in the 2500 block of Kern Street, just after 5 p.m. Less than an hour later, authorities declared the blaze a three-alarm fire that was threatening several other properties.

Multiple water tenders were requested as a result of water pressure and supply issues.

A small vegetation fire, an estimated half-acre, started because of exposure to the commercial fire and had to be contained by crews with Cal Fire San Bernardino, officials said.

By 7:30 p.m., officials reported that the pallet fire had been knocked down and multiple homes and vehicles were saved.

It is unclear how the fire started. So far, no injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been ordered.

“Crews will remain on-scene for multiples hours. Fire investigators also on-scene,” authorities said.