Three Apple Valley teens were arrested after allegedly stealing Nike Jordan shoes from people who were trying to sell the items online, officials said Tuesday.

The incident unfolded around 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Zuni Road in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A 13-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were at the location to meet up with a buyer for the shoes.

Shoes and fake cash seized in an armed robbery investigation are seen in a photo provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 1, 2022.

Two teens showed up and started looking at the shoes. But at one point, one of the suspects grabbed a pair of shoes and ran away, while another allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the younger victim and demanded the second pair of shoes.

The man then chased the suspects, but was robbed of his shoes at gunpoint, officials said.

Later, one of the suspects involved, a 17-year-old boy, was found at a hospital after apparently shooting himself.

The other two teens involved, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, were identified and eventually arrested.

Deputies served search warrants at two locations in Apple Valley and found the stolen shoes and several counterfeit $100 bills, officials said.

The teens have been linked to three other armed robberies that occurred the previous week, officials said without elaborating.

They were booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center on suspicion of armed robbery.

Officials advised residents to use caution while buying or selling items online or on social media.

“We recommend meeting at your local police station during regular business hours,” the Sheriff’s Department said.