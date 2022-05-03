Police are searching for three armed home-invasion robbers who struck a residence in Beverly Hills Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on North Camden Drive, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Trejo said.

The three armed intruders were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts when they entered the home, Trejo said.

There was no immediate word on what weapons the intruders were carrying or what was taken in the robbery.

Investigators are also looking into the possibility that this was a follow-home robbery, Trejo said.

No injuries were reported but Trejo was told the victims were “visibly shaken” when they flagged down a city worker for help.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video inside the home and are also checking for any street cameras that may have recorded the suspects.