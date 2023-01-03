The stolen Rolex watch is seen in a photo released by the Irwindale Police Department on Jan. 3, 2023.

A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway.

The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction on the online marketplace app and met up with a woman. The victim believed the woman was the potential buyer of the watch, but during the transaction, she motioned toward two other people who were wearing masks.

Both suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the Rolex, which the victim turned over. All three suspects left the area in a black Kia sedan, police said.

Authorities eventually identified the woman as 23-year-old Anabella Scott of Desert Hot Springs.

The stolen Rolex watch and two handguns were found at Scott’s home during a search.

Scott and two male juvenile suspects were arrested and booked on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, though the victim was not injured during the incident, police said.