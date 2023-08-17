Three shoplifting suspects were arrested after ransacking a Huntington Beach store on Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at a convenience store around 1 p.m.

Huntington Beach officers, along with a motorcycle unit, arrived at the scene and spotted the suspects fleeing the store in a getaway car.

As patrol units followed the vehicle, the suspects were eventually pulled over on the 405 Freeway.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene. While searching their vehicle, police found over $1,200 worth of stolen cosmetics inside.

Officers also found additional items inside the car that may have been stolen from another store, police said.

No further details were released, including the suspects’ identities or the store’s location as the investigation remains ongoing.