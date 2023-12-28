Three suspects were arrested Tuesday after police found a stolen Maserati being stripped in downtown Los Angeles.

Undercover officers were following a stolen Ford pickup truck out of Bell Gardens at the time, police said. The vehicle led them to a homeless encampment near Olive Street just south of the 10 Freeway.

That’s when officers discovered the stolen Maserati hidden under a tent with its four wheels removed. It was raised onto the sidewalk using an auto lift and the tent was being used as a strip shop, police said.

Three suspects were arrested after police found a stolen Maserati being stripped in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 27, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A stolen Ford pickup truck led officers to a strip shop at a homeless encampment in downtown L.A. on Dec. 27, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The Maserati had been stolen from an area near Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live on Dec. 11.

Three men were arrested at the scene on multiple charges. All three had prior arrests involving car burglary and grand theft auto. Two of the suspects were on probation at the time, police said.

During their arrests, police found tools used to strip vehicles, car parts and recyclables inside the stolen Ford pickup.

The pickup truck was later returned to its owner and the Maserati was impounded for evidence.

“The task force operation has been in operation for the last three months and will continue as it has proven to be a successful operation,” said LAPD’s Central Division Gang Impact Team.