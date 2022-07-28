“Urban Light” at LACMA was damaged and vandalized by abortion rights protesters on July 28, 2022, according to police. (LAPD)

Three people were arrested after the “Urban Light” exhibit at LACMA was damaged and doused with a red liquid during a protest about abortion rights on Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The protest began at about noon, when approximately 25 protesters supporting a group called Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights gathered at Wilshire Boulevard and Ogden Street, the LAPD said in a news release.

“During the protest, two female protesters chained themselves to the light pole of an art exhibit, damaging the exhibit itself. One male protester threw an unknown red liquid substance on the art exhibit and surrounding area,” the release added.

The protesters “refused to leave,” and after two dispersal orders were ignored between 3:25 p.m. and 4 p.m., officers arrested the two women and one man for felony vandalism, police said.

“At 4:30 p.m., the area was cleared of all protesters without incident,” the release added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.