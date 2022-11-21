Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles.

The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17.

During their arrests and subsequent search warrants, authorities seized a handgun, ammunition, victim’s property and items connecting the three to several robberies, police said in a news release.

“The trio is believed to be responsible for at least four robberies that occurred from June to September of 2022,” the release stated. “Two of these robberies involved the victims being shot by the suspects.

Officials had previously released video of the suspects involved in a robbery at a gas station on White Oak Avenue in September.

Police believe the three suspects may be wanted for other robberies in the L.A. area and urged anyone with information about them or other follow-home robberies to contact Robbery Homicide Division’s Detective Gerry Chamberlain at 213-486-6840. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.