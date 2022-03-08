3 arrested in connection with Tarzana home invasion robbery: LAPD

Savion Jefferson, Terry McGee and Deja Childress, shown in these photos provided by the LAPD, were arrested in connection with a March 6, 2022, home invasion robbery.

Three men have been arrested in connection with a Tarzana home invasion robbery on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

The robbery of a short-term rental in the 4300 block of Gayle Drive took place just before 3:30 a.m., when four robbers entered the home’s rear door and awakened the occupants to demand jewelry, police said in a news release.

At least two of the robbers were armed, and one victim was “severely beaten by the suspects during the invasion” before the robbers made off with jewelry and other valuables.

Later on Sunday, three men were arrested in connection with this robbery: 34-year-old Deja Childress of Ontario, 32-year-old Savion Jefferson of Los Angeles and 27-year-old Terry McGee of Los Angeles.

Police seized six handguns and an assault rifle as well, they said, though there was no mention of the status of the fourth suspect.

Two of the suspects were linked to other similar crimes, including a robbery in North Hollywood on Nov. 29, 2021, in which the victim was shot in the foot and a follow-home robbery and home invasion in Atwater Village on Feb. 13, police said.

Detectives are investigating to see if these suspects are connected to other robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Marsden and Detective Hammer at 213-486-6840.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.