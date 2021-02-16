3 arrested in fatal beating of man outside rooftop bar in West Hollywood

Authorities investigate a man’s death outside the E.P. & L.P. restaurant and rooftop bar in West Hollywood on Feb. 12, 2021. (ANG)

Two women and a man have been arrested in connection with the beating death of a man outside a popular rooftop bar in West Hollywood last week, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Natali Adrianna Gonzalez, 27, Krissie Morales, 29, both of Los Angeles, and Neko Anthony Denson, 23 of Maryland, were arrested Monday in connection with the killing of Luis Enrique Vega of Long Beach.

A fight was reported about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 12 outside trendy EP + LP at the corner of Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard, officials said in an updated news release.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were flagged down before deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the 49-year-old victim on the ground.

Vega had been assaulted in the street and died in an ambulance, officials said.

He had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was possibly stomped or kicked repeatedly.

Authorities at the scene said the victim and the assailants were at the rooftop bar at some point in the evening.

A manager for the lounge told KTLA there was no interaction between them until they were out on the street.

Investigators originally were seeking a man and a woman in connection with the crime, and it is unclear what role the three suspects played in the homicide.

They were booked on suspicion of murder and will appear in court on Friday. They remain in custody on $2 million bail each.

Officials said the fatal beating took place in front of “a number of on-lookers,” and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video to contact the homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.