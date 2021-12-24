3 arrested in fatal shooting of man during robbery attempt outside Hollywood restaurant

Detectives have arrested three people on suspicion of gunning down a man outside a Hollywood restaurant last month in a robbery gone awry, Los Angeles police said Friday.

Jose Ruiz Gutierrez, 23, was waiting in a car outside Bossa Nova restaurant on Sunset Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Nov. 23 when a woman he was with stepped out and was accosted by a group of people who tried to rob her, police said. Ruiz Gutierrez, who was carrying a gun, got out of the car to intervene and the suspects allegedly shot him to death and fled.

Detectives made the arrests in the case earlier this week, the LAPD said. L.A. County prosecutors have charged Jayon Sanders, 21, Abraham Castillo, 20 and Tyree Singleton, 20, with the murder of Ruiz Gutierrez, police said. The district attorney’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for the charging documents filed against the three men.

Sanders, Castillo, Singleton and a fourth man, Joshua Saulsberry, 21, are also charged with robbery, the LAPD said.

