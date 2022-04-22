Two men and a woman were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a Long Beach business late last month, police said Friday.

Larry Jefferson, 24, of Inglewood, was shot to death on March 29.

An investigation revealed that the victim entered a business along the 400 block of South Street when he was confronted by the suspects, according to Long Beach police.

A verbal dispute escalated when the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim. Jefferson then ran from the location, but was chased by the suspects. One of the assailants then pulled out a gun and fatally shot the victim before all three ran from the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but police said Jefferson did not know the assailants and that the incident is gang-related.

The suspects were identified as Long Beach residents: Julian Richard Maldonado, 20, Ronald Maldonado, 25, and Myrna Palay, 29. All three were booked on suspicion of murder. Bail was set at $2 million for each defendant, police said.