3 arrested in Halloween strip club shooting that wounded 4 in Anaheim

Three men were arrested Thursday following months of investigation into a drive-by shooting that left four people wounded inside an Anaheim strip club on Halloween, officials said.

The gunfire erupted after security removed the suspects from the Sahara Theatre, at 1210 State College Blvd., in the early hours of Oct. 31, Anaheim police said in a news release.

Authorities say the men were removed over their refusal to wear face masks.

From left, Juan Jose Acosta-Soto, Edgar Nava-Ayala and Daniel Ocampo Nava are seen in undated photos released Dec. 17, 2020, by the Anaheim Police Department.

Juan Jose Acosta-Soto, 20, is suspected of driving past the club in a red Toyota Camry with the two other suspects inside. Edgar Nava-Ayala, 34, fired an AK-47-style rifle indiscriminately from the car into the establishment, according to investigators.

There were about 30 people inside the club at the time, and the four people shot suffered wounds ranging from minor to moderate in severity, police said.

The third suspect involved was identified as 22-year-old Daniel Ocampo Nava.

The three men, all residents of Anaheim, were taken into custody Thursday morning and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, officials said.

Officers say they also recovered the firearm used in the shooting while making the arrests.

Bail was set at $500,000 for each of the suspects.