Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was in a vehicle in the area of 2100 South Main St., Santa Ana police said.

Officers responded to the location and found a man seated in a vehicle in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found several shell casings in the area, and surveillance video from a nearby business captured a dark-colored pickup heading west on St. Gertrude Place moments before the shooting.

An investigation revealed that several people were congregating in a 7-Eleven parking lot when they were confronted by three individuals who were spray painting at a nearby business, police said.

After the confrontation, the suspects fled and the other group returned to the parking lot.

“Detectives believe that a short time later the dark-colored pickup truck drove back to the area and fired several rounds in the direction of the parking lot,” police said.

Detectives were able to identify the involved truck, as well as the three suspects.

Jesus Daniel Reyes and Adan Costantino Reyes, both 18 of Santa Ana, as well as a 17-year-old Santa Ana resident were arrested on Dec. 23, police said.

Both 18-year-old suspects were booked on suspicion of murder, while charges are still pending on the juvenile, police said.