Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Long Beach earlier this summer.

David Nevarez, 35, was shot multiple times and killed during a dispute on June 16, according to Long Beach police.

During an investigation, Roland Barber, 40, was identified as a suspect in the killing. He had been arrested on June 29 in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred that day, police said.

He was eventually charged in the killing of Nevarez and is being held on $3 million bail, according to Long Beach police.

Last week, authorities arrested 35-year-old Maytte Barber and 59-year-old Edward Wayne Williams in connection with the incident. Police did not say if Roland Barber and Maytte Barber are related.

Both were booked on suspicion of accessory to murder and are being held on $1 million bail, police said.

Investigators don’t believe Nevarez and Roland Barber knew each other, but were involved in a dispute that escalated into a shooting, police said without elaborating.

No further details about the fatal shooting and the investigation have been released.