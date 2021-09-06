3 arrested in Ventura after stolen catalytic converters found in vehicle

Three men who allegedly stole catalytic converters are shown next to the recovered items in photos released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 5, 2021.

Three men have been arrested in Ventura after authorities found stolen catalytic converters and tools used in the thefts during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred after detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office gang unit stopped a vehicle in the city of Ventura sometime last week, according to an Instagram post from the department.

The three occupants, all residents of Los Angeles, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives found stolen catalytic converters and tools they believe were used to commit the thefts, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Ventura Police Department to find the victims and return the stolen property.

Authorities provided photos of the stolen items and the suspects, but did not release any additional information about the men or their alleged crimes.

The exhaust emission control devices are increasingly being cut from vehicles and stolen because they contain precious metals and can be scrapped for profit.