A three-car crash in Porter Ranch injured multiple people, some of them severely, on Oct. 22, 2022. (ANG)

A three-car crash in Porter Ranch Saturday afternoon injured eight people, including one who was trapped inside a vehicle.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of North Reseda Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

While the ages, genders and conditions of the victims are unknown, LAFD officials initially said five patients were critically injured.

Reseda Boulevard is closed between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street in both directions as responders work to aid the injured and investigate the crash.

“Motorists, expect congestion and delay, avoid the immediate area and consider an alternate route. Detours are readily available,” the Fire Department said.