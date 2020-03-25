Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

3 charged in deadly stabbing and beating near Santa Ana park, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From left to right: Daniel Ruben Gallegos, 47; Gustavo Nunez, Jr., 32; and Lisa Marie Herrera, 41, appear in photos released by the Santa Ana Police Department on March 25, 2020.

Three people are facing criminal charges in the killing of a man found beaten and stabbed near the entrance of Santiago Park in Santa Ana over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

Cesar Gamaliel Gonzalez, a 39-year-old transient who lived in Santa Ana, was bleeding profusely from wounds to his upper body when officers arrived to the area of 2535 N. Main St. just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the police.

On Tuesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office filed a murder charge against one of the suspects in the brutal slaying, Daniel Ruben Gallegos, according to police.

The charge includes a special allegation of using a personal weapon, a knife, police said.

Gallegos, 47, and the other two suspects — Gustavo Nunez, Jr. and Lisa Marie Herrera — are described by police as transients who live in Santa Ana.

Nunez, 32, and Herrera, 41, each face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Authorities have not said what weapon Nunez and Herrera allegedly used in the attack.

No other details have been released.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter