3 charged in deadly stabbing and beating near Santa Ana park, police say

Three people are facing criminal charges in the killing of a man found beaten and stabbed near the entrance of Santiago Park in Santa Ana over the weekend, police said Wednesday.
Cesar Gamaliel Gonzalez, a 39-year-old transient who lived in Santa Ana, was bleeding profusely from wounds to his upper body when officers arrived to the area of 2535 N. Main St. just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the police.
On Tuesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office filed a murder charge against one of the suspects in the brutal slaying, Daniel Ruben Gallegos, according to police.
The charge includes a special allegation of using a personal weapon, a knife, police said.
Gallegos, 47, and the other two suspects — Gustavo Nunez, Jr. and Lisa Marie Herrera — are described by police as transients who live in Santa Ana.
Nunez, 32, and Herrera, 41, each face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
Authorities have not said what weapon Nunez and Herrera allegedly used in the attack.
No other details have been released.