3 charged in deadly stabbing and beating near Santa Ana park, police say

From left to right: Daniel Ruben Gallegos, 47; Gustavo Nunez, Jr., 32; and Lisa Marie Herrera, 41, appear in photos released by the Santa Ana Police Department on March 25, 2020.

Three people are facing criminal charges in the killing of a man found beaten and stabbed near the entrance of Santiago Park in Santa Ana over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

Cesar Gamaliel Gonzalez, a 39-year-old transient who lived in Santa Ana, was bleeding profusely from wounds to his upper body when officers arrived to the area of 2535 N. Main St. just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the police.

On Tuesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office filed a murder charge against one of the suspects in the brutal slaying, Daniel Ruben Gallegos, according to police.

The charge includes a special allegation of using a personal weapon, a knife, police said.

Gallegos, 47, and the other two suspects — Gustavo Nunez, Jr. and Lisa Marie Herrera — are described by police as transients who live in Santa Ana.

Nunez, 32, and Herrera, 41, each face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Authorities have not said what weapon Nunez and Herrera allegedly used in the attack.

No other details have been released.